Donald Trump's closest Silicon Valley ally, Peter Thiel, is reportedly abandoning the president's re-election campaign

Business Insider Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Donald Trump's closest Silicon Valley ally, Peter Thiel, is reportedly abandoning the president's re-election campaign· Peter Thiel is backing away from supporting Trump's re-election campaign, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
· Thiel has been Trump's most high-profile ally in Silicon Valley.
· Sources said Thiel thinks Trump's re-election campaign is doomed to fail becuase of the economic damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.
·...
