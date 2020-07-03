Global  

Amazon's $1.2 billion deal to buy Zoox shows just how hard building a self-driving car still is —and why even more startups could become buyout targets (AMZN, UBER, WMT)

Business Insider Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Amazon's $1.2 billion deal to buy Zoox shows just how hard building a self-driving car still is —and why even more startups could become buyout targets (AMZN, UBER, WMT)· Amazon's deal to buy self-driving car startup Zoox could foreshadow more deals to come.
· Autonomous vehicle technology is proving to be much harder to develop than early enthusiasts predicted.
· It could take a decade or more and tens of billions of dollars for the industry to develop commercially viable robo-taxi...
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Priyanka Chopra responds to Anubhav Sinha's shout-out, refers to 'Thappad'

Priyanka Chopra responds to Anubhav Sinha's shout-out, refers to 'Thappad' 01:51

 Actor Priyanka Chopra has signed a multimillion-dollar deal with Amazon for television content and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha is proud. Sinha shared a tweet about how she managed great success in her career despite others’ attempts to pull her down. Priyanka has thanked him for his support....

Amazon drives into robo-taxi field with deal for Zoox

Amazon said Friday it was buying the self-driving car tech startup Zoox, in an effort to rev up the drive for autonomous...
