Evo 2020 canceled after co-founder abuse allegations Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

Fighting game tournament Evo 2020 has been canceled after co-founder Joey “Mr. Wizard” Cuellar was accused of assaulting a minor. The esports tournament, which announced in May that it was going online-only in the wake of COVID-19, will now not go ah... 👓 View full article

