Elon Musk once again denied knowing Ghislaine Maxwell, saying she 'photobombed me once' in a widely-shared 2014 photo
Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
· Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he doesn't know Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam for disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested Thursday.
· The pair were photographed at an Oscars afterparty hosted by then-Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014.
· "Don't know Ghislaine at all. She photobombed me once...
