Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk once again denied knowing Ghislaine Maxwell, saying she 'photobombed me once' in a widely-shared 2014 photo

Business Insider Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Elon Musk once again denied knowing Ghislaine Maxwell, saying she 'photobombed me once' in a widely-shared 2014 photo· Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he doesn't know Ghislaine Maxwell, the alleged madam for disgraced sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested Thursday.
· The pair were photographed at an Oscars afterparty hosted by then-Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014.
· "Don't know Ghislaine at all. She photobombed me once...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

There is way too much going on in this Kanye West-Elon Musk photo [Video]

There is way too much going on in this Kanye West-Elon Musk photo

Kanye West is famous for his elusive presence online, but this week has been a major exception.The 43-year-old returned to Twitter for the first time in months to announce a partnership with Gap.Then,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published
Mayor of Tulsa Tries To Entice Elon Musk With Photo Of Oklahoma Police Cars Using Cybertrucks [Video]

Mayor of Tulsa Tries To Entice Elon Musk With Photo Of Oklahoma Police Cars Using Cybertrucks

Mayor of Tulsa, Okla., offered Tesla CEO Elon Musk an incentive for making a factory in Oklahoma. In a Tweet, Mayor G.T. Bynum said it would “only be right” to buy local and showed a Tesla..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Elon Musk Tweets: Another Strange Turn [Video]

Elon Musk Tweets: Another Strange Turn

AP Photo Elon Musk strange tweets have continued, with the CEO tweeting "Take the red pill" on May 17. "Taking the red pill" is a common internet trope about an individual shifting their political..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Tweets about this