Covaxin: India’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Launched By August 15th

Fossbytes Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
The world is desperately waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine. Several countries have already kickstarted human trials for the vaccine, which isn’t expected to arrive before the end of 2020. However, India is aiming to launch its first indigenous COVID-19 by August 15th of this year. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working in […]

News video: Covid vaccine race| India puts 2 to human trials: Where do we stand? | Oneindia News

 India's Covaxin has entered clinical trials while the Drug controller Genral of India gave the nod for another vaccine by Zydus Cadila for phase I and II human trials. ICMR has asked Bharat Biotech to fast-track vaccine trials keeping a roll-out date of August 15th in mind. With 2 vaccines in the...

Combating coronavirus: India's first Covid-19 vaccine likely to launch by August 15

 Covaxin is being developed in partnership with Hyderabad-based company Bharat Biotech India.
Khaleej Times

India's 2nd Covid vaccine cleared for human trials

 The news comes just after India's first homegrown vaccine, Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN received the approvals to start with their clinical trials.
IndiaTimes


