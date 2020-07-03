Covaxin: India’s First COVID-19 Vaccine To Be Launched By August 15th
Friday, 3 July 2020 () The world is desperately waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine. Several countries have already kickstarted human trials for the vaccine, which isn’t expected to arrive before the end of 2020. However, India is aiming to launch its first indigenous COVID-19 by August 15th of this year. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is working in […]
India's Covaxin has entered clinical trials while the Drug controller Genral of India gave the nod for another vaccine by Zydus Cadila for phase I and II human trials. ICMR has asked Bharat Biotech to fast-track vaccine trials keeping a roll-out date of August 15th in mind. With 2 vaccines in the...
