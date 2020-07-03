Build your own iOS Pocket City at a new all-time low, now $1 (Reg. $3+) Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The highly-rated Pocket City for iOS is now seeing a very notable price drop for the July 4th holiday weekend. Regularly between $3 and $4 these days, you can now download this one to your iOS game library for just *$1*. Not only is the very first price drop of 2020, but it is also the lowest price we have ever tracked on the App Store. As the mayor, players create residential and commercial zones, build parks, design recreation spots, and fight crime, all while watching “your city come alive!” With “no micro transactions or long wait times” to worry about, everything is unlocked and earned through gameplay. Rated 4+ stars from thousands on the App Store. More details below. more…



The post Build your own iOS Pocket City at a new all-time low, now $1 (Reg. $3+) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

