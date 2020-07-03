Saucony’s July 4th Sale takes up to 50% off select running shoes for summer
Friday, 3 July 2020 () Saucony 4th of July Sale takes *up to 50% off* select styles of running shoes for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free express shipping with promo code *SHIPEXPRESS* at checkout. One of the most notable deals from this event is the men’s Triumph 17 Running Shoes that are marked down to *$120*, which is $30 off the original rate. Designed with Saucony’s lightest cushioning ever, these shoes won’t weigh you down. They’re also flexible for a natural stride and made to fit your foot like a sock. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Saucony customers. Best of all, you can also find them in a women’s version for the same price. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.
