Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Check out the new Transformers x Back to the Future DeLorean robot collectible

9to5Toys Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
Hasbro has now teamed up with Universal Brand and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment on the new Gigawatt — a Transformer toy robot that can morph into the iconic Back to the Future DeLorean. Much like similar collaborations in the past, like the Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1 and some Star Wars variants before that, this marks the very first time the Back to the Future IP and Transformers have come together. Head below for more details about this limited edition collector’s piece. more…

The post Check out the new Transformers x Back to the Future DeLorean robot collectible appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event [Video]

Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event

Sony Announces New Date for ‘PlayStation Future of Gaming’ Event The event, which will give PlayStation fans a look at the games that will be released on the PS5, was originally set to take place..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published
Marty McFly Hovers Again! Test Pilot Recreates ‘Back to the Future’ Hoverboard Moments [Video]

Marty McFly Hovers Again! Test Pilot Recreates ‘Back to the Future’ Hoverboard Moments

Is it a bird? A plane? Is it a movie remake?? No, but it is a hoverboard test run in England. Buzz60’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:07Published
NextGenTV - the future of TV [Video]

NextGenTV - the future of TV

Taking steps towards a better looking and better sounding television experience. Yesterday, Las Vegas became the first television market in the country to flip the switch on the future of television -..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:26Published

Tweets about this

BayAreaKahuna21

Justin Caraang RT @9to5toys: Check out the new Transformers x Back to the Future DeLorean robot collectible https://t.co/lWVQpdvouZ by @justinkahnmusic 24 minutes ago

9to5toys

9to5Toys Check out the new Transformers x Back to the Future DeLorean robot collectible https://t.co/lWVQpdvouZ by @justinkahnmusic 24 minutes ago

MingleMediaTV

Stephanie Piché Check Out This TRANSFORMERS X BACK TO THE FUTURE Crossover Featuring a Brand New Character #Hasbro #Toys #Comics … https://t.co/jhQsgiqJZZ 45 minutes ago

TacticalGrace_

MIᄃΉΛΣᄂ #BlackLivesMatter RT @TechSpot: Check out this Back to the Future/Transformers crossover figure https://t.co/YUsecbysCq https://t.co/xkNWWGedSL 4 hours ago

TechSpot

TechSpot Check out this Back to the Future/Transformers crossover figure https://t.co/YUsecbysCq https://t.co/xkNWWGedSL 4 hours ago

StyleUpNow2017

Styleupnow Check out this Back to the Future/Transformers crossover figure - https://t.co/H34YcVOym5 - https://t.co/GfRVqwJgNV 4 hours ago

marylui27

Mary Lui Check out this Back to the Future/Transformers crossover figure - https://t.co/spfI5uL6Y0 https://t.co/kCMNx43e82 4 hours ago

techrdv

TECH RDV Check out this Back to the Future/Transformers crossover figure https://t.co/YP8ihLE3XV 4 hours ago