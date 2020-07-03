Check out the new Transformers x Back to the Future DeLorean robot collectible Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Hasbro has now teamed up with Universal Brand and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment on the new Gigawatt — a Transformer toy robot that can morph into the iconic Back to the Future DeLorean. Much like similar collaborations in the past, like the Ghostbusters’ Ecto-1 and some Star Wars variants before that, this marks the very first time the Back to the Future IP and Transformers have come together. Head below for more details about this limited edition collector’s piece. more…



