Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Best July 4th Fashion Deals: adidas, GAP, Lululemon, Sperry, Oakley, more

9to5Toys Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
The July 4th fashion deals are live and offering* up to 60% off* original rates. Plus, the majority of retailers are offering free delivery. You can score deals from adidas, Oakley, Lululemon, Teva, Sperry, GAP, and many more. Now is a perfect time to update your wardrobe for warm weather. Head below the jump to find all of the deals and our top picks from several retailers with 4th of July fashion deals.

more…

The post Best July 4th Fashion Deals: adidas, GAP, Lululemon, Sperry, Oakley, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Delectable Deals! Check Out These Items You Can Get for Little to Nothing During July!

Delectable Deals! Check Out These Items You Can Get for Little to Nothing During July! 01:00

 You know the phrase “Christmas in July”? With these things being available for free in July, it might feel that way! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hand Sanitizer May Make Fireworks More Dangerous on July 4 [Video]

Hand Sanitizer May Make Fireworks More Dangerous on July 4

Hand Sanitizer May Make Fireworks More Dangerous on July 4 With the ongoing pandemic, many people have integrated alcohol-based hand sanitizer into their daily lives. Combined with Fourth of July..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:52Published
This joke doesn't make sense now, but it will on July 25 [Video]

This joke doesn't make sense now, but it will on July 25

“Hey man, did you get the jukers fromthe store?” “Nah, they were all sold out.You know, Tuesdays, am I right?”.If this joke makes zero sense to you now,that’s because according to the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:13Published
H&M Closes More Stores To Beef Up Online Offerings [Video]

H&M Closes More Stores To Beef Up Online Offerings

On Friday, fast-fashion giant announced that they would close 170 of their brick and mortar stores in 2020. This is 40 more stores than the Swedish brand planned for, after a 50% sales drop due to the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this