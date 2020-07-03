Hands-on: Bluetti’s new AC200 power station can handle almost anything [Video]

Global  

We’ve checked out a lot of portable power stations here on 9to5Toys, but never one as powerful and versatile as the Bluetti AC200. With their Indiegogo campaign about to launch, Bluetti sent us one of their upcoming units to take a look at. With a 1700Wh capacity and continuous AC output up to 2000w, the AC200 has a lot to offer, especially for the $1199 super early backer price. Head below to check out the video.

