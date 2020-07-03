Enjoy CarPlay or Android Auto with JVC’s 6.8-inch receiver at $380 (Save $100) Friday, 3 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JVC 6.8-inch CarPlay and Android Receiver (V850BT) for *$379.98 shipped*. Also available at Best Buy. Slashing $100 off the going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention from back in January and matches the all-time low. Featuring a 6.8-inch touchscreen display, JVC’s CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is a must-have upgrade to your ride if you’re looking for enhanced smartphone integration. It notably makes keeping an eye on directions, music playback, and more a breeze while commuting. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 175 customers. Find more details below the fold.



more…



