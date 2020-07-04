Nikola's CEO gives the biggest reason why businesses should buy the Nikola Two instead of Tesla's Semi truck (NKLA)
Saturday, 4 July 2020 () · Nikola says its Nikola Two hydrogen-powered semi truck will have 500-750 miles of range, compared to the 300-500 miles Tesla has said its Semi will be able to drive between charges.
· Battery-powered vehicles require a trade-off between range and storage capacity, Nikola CEO Mark Russell told Business Insider.
· More range...
Occurred on June 23, 2020 / Avondale, Pennsylvania, USA Info from Licensor: "I’m a truck driver and take my two-year-old son Easton with me a few days a week instead of sending him to daycare. I was in Avondale Pa at a shipper I load my truck out of. I just got off the phone with my dad and started...