Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woot’s Apple July 4th sale heavily discounts MacBooks, iPads, more

9to5Toys Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Today only, Woot is hosting a notable July 4th Apple sale with discounts on Macs, iPads, and much more. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top picks is the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB for *$1,279.99*. Originally $1,799, today’s deal is at least $300 off the regular going rate and one of the best prices we’ve seen. This is an open-box unit and it ships with a 90-day warranty.

Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities. More below.

more…

The post Woot’s Apple July 4th sale heavily discounts MacBooks, iPads, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Best Buy Having An Apple Product Sale For Memorial Day [Video]

Best Buy Having An Apple Product Sale For Memorial Day

Best Buy has some rare, valuable deals on a range of products for Memorial Day. Included in those deals are a wide range of Apple products and massive savings. If you're in the market for a new Apple..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published

Tweets about this