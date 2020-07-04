|
Woot’s Apple July 4th sale heavily discounts MacBooks, iPads, more
Today only, Woot is hosting a notable July 4th Apple sale with discounts on Macs, iPads, and much more. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Our top picks is the previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB for *$1,279.99*. Originally $1,799, today’s deal is at least $300 off the regular going rate and one of the best prices we’ve seen. This is an open-box unit and it ships with a 90-day warranty.
Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more. Check out our hands-on review for more. It’s a great device for prosumer users looking to create content on-the-go, edit images, and handle tasks above the usual everyday activities. More below.
