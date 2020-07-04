Global  

9to5Mac Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
The Adorama 4th of July sale is now in full swing. This year’s event features a range of notable discounts including MacBook Pro and MacBook Air configurations, along with a substantial collection of price drops in the smart home and entertainment categories. A series of Mirrorless and DLSR cameras, lenses, drones, headphones, and more are also joining in the celebration this weekend with as much as *65%* in savings. Head below for a closer look. more…

The post Adorama 4th of July Sale: Up to 65% off MacBook Pro/Air, iPad, accessories, more appeared first on 9to5Mac.
0
