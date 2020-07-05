Global  

Boeing is reportedly ending production of its 747 jumbo jet

engadget Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
If it wasn’t already apparent that the era of ‘big’ flying is ending, it might be soon. Bloomberg sources say Boeing is ending production of its iconic 747 jumbo jet (specifically, the 747-8) in about two years. A spokesperson for the aircraft maker...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Boeing signals end of 747 jumbo jet - sources

Boeing signals end of 747 jumbo jet - sources 01:17

 Boeing Co and suppliers set the final number of parts it would need for the 747 jumbo jet program at least a year ago, signaling the end for a plane that democratized global air travel in the 1970s. Francis Maguire reports.

