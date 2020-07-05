|
The 68-square-foot Zen Work Pod is a self-contained office designed to minimize distractions working from home — see inside
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
· Smart office company Autonomous designed an individual outdoor work pod.
· The pod is about 68 square feet, with room for a chair, desk, and bookshelf.
· It's releasing the structure in several rounds, priced between $5,400 and $15,000.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.
The coronavirus has sent...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this