Original Content podcast: ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ is a goofy delight

TechCrunch Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
The new Netflix comedy “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”  should win anyone over, even if you’re not a huge Will Ferrell fan and have no idea what Eurovision is. The film stars Ferrell and Rachel McAdams as the titular Icelandic musical duo, who are pursuing a lifelong dream of winning at the […]
