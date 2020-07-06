Uber will acquire food delivery startup Postmates in $2.6 billion all-stock deal, reports say Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

· Uber is set to acquire food delivery startup Postmates in a $2.6 billion all-stock deal, both The New York Times and Bloomberg reported on Sunday.

