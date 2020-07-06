Uber will acquire food delivery startup Postmates in $2.6 billion all-stock deal, reports say
Monday, 6 July 2020 () · Uber is set to acquire food delivery startup Postmates in a $2.6 billion all-stock deal, both The New York Times and Bloomberg reported on Sunday.
· Postmates was co-founded by Bastian Lehmann, Sam Street, and Sean Plaice in 2011 and has grown to include a fleet of over 500,000 members and 600,000 merchants across 50...
