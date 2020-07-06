Elon Musk's ex-wife Talulah Riley issued a statement denying she was procured for Musk as a 'child bride' by Ghislaine Maxwell
Monday, 6 July 2020 () · Actress Talulah Riley published a statement on Saturday denying rumors that she was procured as a "child bride" for her ex-husband Elon Musk by Ghislaine Maxwell, the woman accused of trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.
· Maxwell was arrested by the FBI on Thursday, and social media users began re-circulating a...
Kevin Mazur/VF14/Contributor/Getty Images Elon Musk on Saturday denied that the late convicted sex offender and multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein was given a tour of a SpaceX facility. A photo showed Musk with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's alleged co-conspirator who was arrested on Thursday, raising...
