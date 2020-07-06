Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elon Musk is triumphantly selling literal red satin Tesla short shorts to celebrate the firm's stock climbing

Business Insider Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Elon Musk is triumphantly selling literal red satin Tesla short shorts to celebrate the firm's stock climbing· Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced Sunday that the electric car company is selling limited-edition red satin short shorts.
· In the past Musk has used short shorts to taunt Tesla short-sellers.
· Tesla's stock had an uptick last week after the company's second-quarter earnings report beat Wall Street expectations.
· Visit...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rapper Kanye West announces US Presidential bid, gets Elon Musk's support | Oneindia News [Video]

Rapper Kanye West announces US Presidential bid, gets Elon Musk's support | Oneindia News

American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of US President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:24Published
There is way too much going on in this Kanye West-Elon Musk photo [Video]

There is way too much going on in this Kanye West-Elon Musk photo

Kanye West is famous for his elusive presence online, but this week has been a major exception.The 43-year-old returned to Twitter for the first time in months to announce a partnership with Gap.Then,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:08Published
Elon Musk Is Selling Four Of His Homes [Video]

Elon Musk Is Selling Four Of His Homes

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly signed a letter of intent to sell his Los Angeles properties. Developer Ardie Tavangarian will be the buyer, reports Business Insider. The LLC intends to combine..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Tweets about this