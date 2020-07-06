Global  

Uber will buy food-delivery startup Postmates for $2.65 billion

Business Insider Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Uber will buy food-delivery startup Postmates for $2.65 billion

· Uber is to buy food delivery firm Postmates for $2.65 billion in an all-stock deal, Uber confirmed on Monday.
· Postmates was founded by Bastian Lehmann, Sam Street, and Sean Plaice in 2011. It currently only serves the US, and is headquartered in San Francisco.
· Uber has been circling around several smaller...
