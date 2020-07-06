Uber will buy food-delivery startup Postmates for $2.65 billion
Monday, 6 July 2020 () **
· Uber is to buy food delivery firm Postmates for $2.65 billion in an all-stock deal, Uber confirmed on Monday.
· Postmates was founded by Bastian Lehmann, Sam Street, and Sean Plaice in 2011. It currently only serves the US, and is headquartered in San Francisco.
· Uber has been circling around several smaller...
Uber is reportedly in talks to acquire Postmates in a potential multibillion dollar deal. The news comes as the company also considers going public as food delivery services rise in popularity amid the..
· Uber is holding acquisition talks with food delivery startup Postmates, the New York Times reports.
· Earlier this year Uber was reported to be holding... Business Insider Also reported by •TechCrunch •Newsmax •bizjournals •FT.com
Food fight! The battle for the future of food delivery continues to deepen, with yet another merger. Reports over the weekend suggest that Uber will pick up... engadget Also reported by •bizjournals •FT.com