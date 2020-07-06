Global  
 

Tesla is transforming how cars are sold. But 27 insiders say the company's methods mean slashed pay and living under the constant threat of getting laid off. (TSLA)

Business Insider Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Tesla is transforming how cars are sold. But 27 insiders say the company's methods mean slashed pay and living under the constant threat of getting laid off. (TSLA)· Business Insider spoke with 27 current and former Tesla sales employees about the changes the company has made to their jobs and the way it sells cars.
· Some said they were frustrated by compensation changes that have cut their overall pay and disappointed in their store's response to the coronavirus.
· Others...
Video credit: Cheddar Inc.
News video: How Tesla Became the World's Most Valuable Automaker

How Tesla Became the World's Most Valuable Automaker 06:56

 Tesla's market value soars amid the coronavirus pandemic as the company continues to deliver cars. We take a look a how Tesla compares to legacy automakers and Elon Musk's success in the electric auto industry.

Tesla's Stock Surges 233%, First Stock With $20 Billion Short Bet [Video]

Tesla's Stock Surges 233%, First Stock With $20 Billion Short Bet

According to Markets Insider, Tesla is in the position to become the first company to have a $20 billion bet against it by short-sellers. This is based on data from the financial analytics firm, S3..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Mayor of Tulsa Tries To Entice Elon Musk With Photo Of Oklahoma Police Cars Using Cybertrucks [Video]

Mayor of Tulsa Tries To Entice Elon Musk With Photo Of Oklahoma Police Cars Using Cybertrucks

Mayor of Tulsa, Okla., offered Tesla CEO Elon Musk an incentive for making a factory in Oklahoma. In a Tweet, Mayor G.T. Bynum said it would “only be right” to buy local and showed a Tesla..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

