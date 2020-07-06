Global  
 

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's 30 Minutes Of Gameplay Leaked

Fossbytes Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
After the announcement of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, players are eager to see what the game actually looks like. Officially, Ubisoft didn’t give its fan anything other than the trailer. However, recently, someone leaked 30 minutes of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay on the internet. The leaked Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay doesn’t represent the final quality of […]

 Someone leaked 30 glorious minutes of 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla' gameplay... And now all we want to do is sit down and play it! Here's what was revealed in the leak.

