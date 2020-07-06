WhatsApp and Telegram will not hand over user data to Hong Kong authorities Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Both WhatsApp and Telegram have announced that they will not – for now, at least – hand over user data to Hong Kong authorities even when sent official demands to do so. The move follows China introducing a new ‘national security’ law which bans criticism of the Chinese government.



Hong Kong residents who have been critical of China fear that their social media posts and messages might now be used as a basis for arrest and imprisonment …



