WhatsApp and Telegram will not hand over user data to Hong Kong authorities

9to5Mac Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Both WhatsApp and Telegram have announced that they will not – for now, at least – hand over user data to Hong Kong authorities even when sent official demands to do so. The move follows China introducing a new ‘national security’ law which bans criticism of the Chinese government.

Hong Kong residents who have been critical of China fear that their social media posts and messages might now be used as a basis for arrest and imprisonment …

Video credit: Digital Trends - Published
News video: U.S. Eyes TikTok Ban; Loon Internet Balloons; South Korea Drone Show | Digital Trends Live 7.7.20

U.S. Eyes TikTok Ban; Loon Internet Balloons; South Korea Drone Show | Digital Trends Live 7.7.20

 On Digital Trends Live today: We're joined on the show today by financial advisor Winnie Sun to discuss the ongoing market volatility and when to reinvest; Matt Stroud joins to discuss his Op-Ed and why it's time to defund the taser; Andy Boxall joins to discuss expectations around the upcoming...

