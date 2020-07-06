Uber acquires meal delivery service Postmates for $2.65 billion Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images



Uber will acquire food delivery service Postmates in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal intended to give the ride-hail company a much-need jolt after its offer to buy Grubhub fell apart amid antitrust scrutiny.



Postmates’ app will continue to run separately after the acquisition, but it’ll be able to tap into a merchant and delivery network combined with Uber Eats. Uber says this will mean more restaurant options for consumers and more efficient deliveries for drivers who pick up multiple orders at a time. The companies intend for the deal to close in Q1 2021.



