Transform your Instant Pot with the official Air Fryer Lid from $62 (Reg. $80)

9to5Toys Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot 1500W Air Fryer Lid for *$64.99 shipped*. Matched at Best Buy and Target where RedCard holders can drop the total down to *$61.74 shipped*. Regularly $80 everywhere, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This special lid transforms your already versatile 6-quart Instant Pot into an air fryer (stainless steel inner pots only, more details on compatible models below). Overheat protection in tow, simply snap the lid on to your Instant Pot, use the one-touch smart cooking programs, and you’re ready to go. Rated 4+ stars from over 75,000 Amazon customers. More details below. more…

The post Transform your Instant Pot with the official Air Fryer Lid from $62 (Reg. $80) appeared first on 9to5Toys.
