Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook will 'pause' handing over Hong Kong users' data to the government, citing human rights concerns with China's new National Security Law (FB)

Business Insider Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Facebook will 'pause' handing over Hong Kong users' data to the government, citing human rights concerns with China's new National Security Law (FB)· Facebook is temporarily suspending the process by which it hands over users' data to the government in Hong Kong following China's move to enforce a new national security law in the city, a spokesperson said.
· WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Facebook, is also pausing the review of government requests for user data in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law

Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law 01:21

 TAIPEI — Beijing has passed a new national security law on Tuesday. The controversial law grants the government sweeping powers that critics fear will be used to quash Hong Kong's freedoms and autonomy. The legislation passed the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress by a...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Libya gov't vows response after base hit by 'foreign air force' [Video]

Libya gov't vows response after base hit by 'foreign air force'

Turkey's state news agency says air raids against al-Watiya was carried out by 'unidentified planes' with no casualties.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
China Pulls Animation Series For an Insane Reason [Video]

China Pulls Animation Series For an Insane Reason

HUNAN, CHINA — Chinese broadcaster Hunan Television has removed a children's animated series after complaints that it promoted the dyeing of hair. TomoNews is your best source for real news. We..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:53Published
Wuhan Swimmers Wear 'Facekinis' to Prevent Coronavirus Spread [Video]

Wuhan Swimmers Wear 'Facekinis' to Prevent Coronavirus Spread

WUHAN, CHINA — 'Facekinis' have made a comeback as visitors to a recently re-opened waterpark in Wuhan donned facial tightknits to protect themselves not only from those hateful UV rays but..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

WhatsApp and Telegram will not hand over user data to Hong Kong authorities

 Both WhatsApp and Telegram have announced that they will not – for now, at least – hand over user data to Hong Kong authorities even when sent official...
9to5Mac Also reported by •CBC.caMid-DayNYTimes.com

U.S. suspends export of sensitive tech to Hong Kong as China passes new national security law

 The United States government began measures today to end its special status with Hong Kong, one month after Secretary of State Michael Pompeo told Congress that...
TechCrunch

ABA is ‘deeply concerned’ by China’s new security law, saying it violates agreement with Hong Kong

 ABA President Judy Perry Martinez said Wednesday the ABA is “deeply concerned” by China’s new national security legislation, which is designed to curb...
ABA Journal


Tweets about this

SN92_21

Who am I? RT @businessinsider: Facebook will 'pause' handing over Hong Kong users' data to the government, citing human rights concerns with China's… 38 seconds ago

mlisse

Michael Lisse Facebook will 'pause' handing over Hong Kong users' data to the government, citing human rights concerns with China… https://t.co/YyfjWLGp5Z 1 minute ago

Principal_IT

Principal-IT Facebook will 'pause' handing over Hong Kong users' data to the government, citing human rights concerns with China… https://t.co/8LVNMxXCX8 5 minutes ago

iangodman

Ian Godman (Universal Digital Services) Facebook will 'pause' handing over Hong Kong users' data to the government, citing human rights concerns with China… https://t.co/8at21zatqt 5 minutes ago

techrdv

TECH RDV Facebook will 'pause' handing over Hong Kong users' data to the government, citing human rights concerns with China… https://t.co/fikPqBsb8y 5 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Facebook will 'pause' handing over Hong Kong users' data to the government, citing human rights concerns with China… https://t.co/p0lQbrpAEQ 9 minutes ago