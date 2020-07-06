Facebook will 'pause' handing over Hong Kong users' data to the government, citing human rights concerns with China's new National Security Law (FB)
Monday, 6 July 2020 () · Facebook is temporarily suspending the process by which it hands over users' data to the government in Hong Kong following China's move to enforce a new national security law in the city, a spokesperson said.
· WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Facebook, is also pausing the review of government requests for user data in...
TAIPEI — Beijing has passed a new national security law on Tuesday. The controversial law grants the government sweeping powers that critics fear will be used to quash Hong Kong's freedoms and autonomy.
The legislation passed the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress by a...
