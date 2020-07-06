Facebook will 'pause' handing over Hong Kong users' data to the government, citing human rights concerns with China's new National Security Law (FB) Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

· Facebook is temporarily suspending the process by which it hands over users' data to the government in Hong Kong following China's move to enforce a new national security law in the city, a spokesperson said.

· WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Facebook, is also pausing the review of government requests for user data in...


