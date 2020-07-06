Naughty Dog condemns abusive fans sending death threats, harassment to TLOU2 team Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

The Last of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog has issued a statement condemning harassment after several members of the creative team were subjected to abuse and hateful messages. Since the game’s launch on June 19th, members of the team, including co-director Neil Druckmann and voice actor Laura Bailey, have posted several examples of abusive, and often violent, messages sent their way. Yesterday, the studio made a statement in support of their staff.



"Although we welcome critical discussion, we condemn any form of harassment or threats directed towards our team and cast," the studio posted on Twitter. "Their safety is our top priority, but we must all work together to root out this type of behavior and maintain a constructive and...


