OnePlus 5/5T Facing Call Recording Issues After Android 10 Update
Monday, 6 July 2020 () OnePlus kept its promise of offering the Android 10 update to its 2017 flagship devices – OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. In May, the Chinese OEM rolled out the Android 10 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T. Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 bought features like new navigation gestures, dark mode, brand new UI, and a couple […]
The post OnePlus 5/5T Facing Call Recording Issues After Android 10 Update appeared first on Fossbytes.
On this episode of the EJ Tech Show, Sahil and Sohum check out the new OnePlus 8 Pro. It's got all the top specifications, with a price tag to match, which makes it more flagship than flagship killer! Is it the perfect OnePlus recipe we've all been waiting for? They also review the newly launched...
OnePlus has confirmed that the new smartphone OnePlus Nord will have a selfie camera with an ultra-wide 105-degree field of view. According to The Verge, the smartphone manufacturer confirmed the news..
Smartphone manufacturer company OnePlus accidentally pushed an over-the-air update that disables a filter that can see through some thin black plastics and, in certain cases, clothes. According to The..