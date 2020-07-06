Global  
 

OnePlus 5/5T Facing Call Recording Issues After Android 10 Update

Fossbytes Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
OnePlus kept its promise of offering the Android 10 update to its 2017 flagship devices – OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T. In May, the Chinese OEM rolled out the Android 10 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T. Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 bought features like new navigation gestures, dark mode, brand new UI, and a couple […]

The post OnePlus 5/5T Facing Call Recording Issues After Android 10 Update appeared first on Fossbytes.
News video: The EJ Tech Show: OnePlus 8 Pro, Sony XB700 Truly Wireless Earbuds reviewed

The EJ Tech Show: OnePlus 8 Pro, Sony XB700 Truly Wireless Earbuds reviewed 20:32

 On this episode of the EJ Tech Show, Sahil and Sohum check out the new OnePlus 8 Pro. It's got all the top specifications, with a price tag to match, which makes it more flagship than flagship killer! Is it the perfect OnePlus recipe we've all been waiting for? They also review the newly launched...

