Merrell takes extra 30% off sandals, hiking shoes, boots, more from $40

Merrell’s Private Sale takes an* extra 30% off* clearance with code *EXTRASALE30* at checkout. Plus, it’s offering* up to 25% off* its best sellers. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Get hiking with deals on sandals, boots, sneakers, and more. The women’s District Kanoya Slide Sandals are a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $85, however during the sale you can find it for *$48*. This style is also very lightweight, which is great for packing. They’re also shock absorbing, waterproof, and cushioned for added comfort. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Merrell and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.



