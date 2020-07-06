Watch this Pokémon Go commercial directed by Rian Johnson Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 5 days ago )

At its best, Pokémon Go blends the real world and the virtual, thanks to its use of location-based gameplay and augmented reality. That sensation really comes across in a new 30-second commercial for the game, directed by none other than Rian Johnson, best known for films like Knives Out and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.



The short clip features players literally peeling away the world around them to unveil hidden pokémon, and it was actually produced remotely; the production team was in New Zealand, while Johnson directed from Los Angeles.



"Pokémon Go has kept me engaged with my friends remotely as I've been practicing physical distancing these past few months," Johnson said in a statement. "As a longtime Pokémon trainer, it was a real...

