Ray-Ban Ferrari Sunglass Collection is perfect for summer, prices from $175 Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Just in time to update your summer sunglasses, Ray-Ban patterned with Scuderia Ferrari for a fashionable collection. The collection was made to celebrate the reopening of the Ferrari GP. Inside this new line, there are 27 options to choose from with styles for both men and women. Prices in this collection start at *$175* and go up to *$308*. Each of the styles is polarized to help you see clearly and keep your eyes out of the sun. Plus, every pair of sunglasses comes with a leather case that also features the Ferrari and Ray-Ban logos. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks.



