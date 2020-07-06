Global  

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is beautifully illustrated for $21.50

9to5Toys Monday, 6 July 2020
Amazon is offering the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: The Illustrated Edition for *$21.58 Prime shipped*. Normally $28, today’s deal is among the best pricing available and is within $2.50 of its all-time low. Harry Potter fans will absolutely want to add this to their collection. It offers one of the most well-known stories ever told in a uniquely illustrated way. This is the fourth book from J. K. Rowling’s beloved series, making it the perfect weekend read. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

The post Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire is beautifully illustrated for $21.50 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
