The new Toyota Supra now comes with 2 different engine choices, and I drove them both. See why they're very different sports cars.

Business Insider Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The new Toyota Supra now comes with 2 different engine choices, and I drove them both. See why they're very different sports cars.· Last year, Toyota brought back the legendary Supra. For the 2021 model year, it updated the launch edition of the two-door, which shares a lot of DNA with the BMW Z4.
· I tested the new GR Supra 3.0 and Supra 2.0.
· The Supra 3.0 has a 3.0-liter 382-horsepower inline six-cylinder engine; the 2.0 has a 2.0-liter inline...
