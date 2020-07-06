Global  

Linux users might find themselves paying money to use LibreOffice one day

betanews Monday, 6 July 2020
Linux users might find themselves paying money to use LibreOffice one dayIf you are a Linux nerd or Windows user without much money, you probably use LibreOffice. That free software is actually quite good, although Microsoft's Office is far superior. Regardless of how you feel about the Windows-maker, its office suite of software is second to none. If you use Windows or Mac and can afford it, I always recommend using "real" Word and Excel over knockoffs, such as the aforementioned LibreOffice's Writer or Calc. Sadly, other than the web version, Microsoft Office is not available for Linux. With that said, as a Linux user, I appreciate LibreOffice's existence and use it regularly.… [Continue Reading]
