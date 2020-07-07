Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok pulls out of Hong Kong due to new security law

The Verge Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
TikTok pulls out of Hong Kong due to new security lawIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

TikTok says it will stop offering its social video app in Hong Kong after the region adopted a new national security law granting expanded powers to the mainland Chinese government. “In light of recent events, we’ve decided to stop operations of the TikTok app in Hong Kong,” a spokesperson tells Axios.

Global tech companies operating in Hong Kong have expressed concern that the new law could force them to comply with China’s draconian censorship standards and possibly send user data to the mainland. Google, Facebook, and Twitter have already stopped processing requests for user data from the Hong Kong government.

TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a major Chinese internet company. But it has been at pains to differentiate the Western app...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law [Video]

Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law

TAIPEI — Beijing has passed a new national security law on Tuesday. The controversial law grants the government sweeping powers that critics fear will be used to quash Hong Kong's freedoms and..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:21Published
Why Canada’s Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing [Video]

Why Canada’s Relationship With Hong Kong Is Changing

China imposed new national security laws on Hong Kong after decades of protests, which has impacted the relationship with Canada.

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 02:25Published
For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone [Video]

For Chinese Dissidents, Detractors, Hong Kong Is Now A Danger Zone

For many who were critical of the Chinese government, Hong Kong was a convenient place to be. But according to CNN, that bolthole is quickly closing, as China says that they can now be arrested there,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

China takes aim at Australia and Britain over the fate of Hong Kongers under new security law

 China has called out Australia and Great Britain over their moves to aid Hong Kong residents amidst the city's unrest.
SBS

Cardinal Zen: 'No confidence' in HK religious freedom after new security law

 CNA Staff, Jun 30, 2020 / 01:00 pm (CNA).- Cardinal Joseph Zen, the bishop emeritus of Hong Kong, has warned that new security laws in the province could lead to...
CNA

Hong Kong police make first arrests under China’s new security law

Hong Kong police make first arrests under China’s new security law Hong Kong police have made their first arrests under a new national security law imposed by China, starting with a protester who was carrying a flag calling for...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech #TheVerge TikTok pulls out of Hong Kong due to new security law Illustration by Alex Castr https://t.co/7lTw01Xnhy 2 minutes ago

RobinFromXipe

Robin Xipe TikTok pulls out of Hong Kong due to new security law Read More in https://t.co/BvjGBTylnu Thank you verge Xipe_tech 8 minutes ago

HintMan

Hintman Have to admit I didn't see this one coming. #TikTok pulls out of Hong Kong. https://t.co/wEn1BF7vTm 53 minutes ago