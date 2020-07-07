Global  

Sports bubbles are good places to study COVID-19

The Verge Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Sports bubbles are good places to study COVID-19

Sports are coming back in the United States, and as they do, professional leagues are creating conditions that researchers say are tailor-made to study COVID-19. They offer sizable groups of people who are regularly monitored by doctors. When leagues enter a pandemic isolation zone, like the National Basketball Association plans to at Disney World, the controlled environment offers even more opportunities to understand the virus.

Whether sports should come back is still debatable — the pandemic is surging, and many experts are concerned that it’s not possible to create a safe environment for the athletes and staff — but leagues are forging ahead with plans for reopening. And as they do, they’re pushing medical and technical research...
