How Postmates went from multiple IPO setbacks to a $2.65 billion takeover by Uber
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () · Uber has agreed to buy Postmates in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal announced on Monday.
· Postmates had initially filed to go public last year, and has postponed gearing up for an IPO multiple times.
· The company ultimately settled on the Uber deal because its shareholders could get Uber stock and the combined company...
Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion The deal to combine the two services was announced on Monday. Under the all-stock deal, Postmates will be combined into Uber's Uber Eats platform. The combination of the services means that Uber will now rule 37 percent of the food delivery service market....