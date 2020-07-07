Global  

How Postmates went from multiple IPO setbacks to a $2.65 billion takeover by Uber

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
How Postmates went from multiple IPO setbacks to a $2.65 billion takeover by Uber· Uber has agreed to buy Postmates in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal announced on Monday.
· Postmates had initially filed to go public last year, and has postponed gearing up for an IPO multiple times. 
· The company ultimately settled on the Uber deal because its shareholders could get Uber stock and the combined company...
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion

Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion 00:58

 Uber Purchases Postmates for $2.65 Billion The deal to combine the two services was announced on Monday. Under the all-stock deal, Postmates will be combined into Uber's Uber Eats platform. The combination of the services means that Uber will now rule 37 percent of the food delivery service market....

After failing to reach a deal to buy rival Grubhub, Uber is reportedly eyeing a purchase of another food delivery startup; Postmates.

As food delivery surges amid the coronavirus pandemic, Grubhub is considering a takeover option from Uber that would value the company at almost $6 billion.

 The meal delivery company was expected to file paperwork to go public this week.
