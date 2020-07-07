Global  

TikTok Cries It Has “American CEO” Over Fears Of Getting Banned In The US

Fossbytes Tuesday, 7 July 2020
In what termed as a “digital airstrike” by Indian media and politicians, the Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps citing security concerns. Now, the US could follow India and ban Chinese apps, including TikTok. Speaking to Fox News, the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said, “We are certainly looking at it.” The decision could also […]

The post TikTok Cries It Has “American CEO” Over Fears Of Getting Banned In The US appeared first on Fossbytes.
