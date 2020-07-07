Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai are set to appear before Congress on July 27 in an antitrust hearing Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before the US House of Representatives on July 27.

· The hearing is part of the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee's investigation into the dominance of large tech firms.

