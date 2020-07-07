Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Sundar Pichai are set to appear before Congress on July 27 in an antitrust hearing
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () · Apple CEO Tim Cook, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will appear before the US House of Representatives on July 27.
· The hearing is part of the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee's investigation into the dominance of large tech firms.
· The tech executives will be...
Tech CEOs to attend anti-trust hearing Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook have all been asked to send a representative to speak to the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust on July 27. The meeting was actually supposed to be staged at an earlier date, but the coronavirus pandemic derailed those...