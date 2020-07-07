Global  

The US government is considering a TikTok ban, says secretary of state

The Verge Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The US government is considering a TikTok ban, says secretary of state

The US is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps like the popular video-sharing platform TikTok, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News on Monday.

“We are taking this very seriously. We are certainly looking at it,” Pompeo said. “With respect to Chinese apps on peoples’ cellphones, the United States will get this one right too.”

Over the last few years, US lawmakers have grown increasingly concerned over TikTok’s handling of user data and the relationship between its parent company — the Beijing-based ByteDance — and the Chinese government. Lawmakers allege that TikTok could be pressured into handing over data or other intelligence to the Chinese Communist Party.

A TikTok spokesperson responded to Pompeo’s remarks Tuesday...
