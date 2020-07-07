Callaway, Travis Matthew, PGA Tour, more up to 60% off at Hautelook’s Golf Sale Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Hautelook’s Golf Sale is in full swing and offering* up to 60% off* top brands including Callaway, PGA Tour, Travis Matthew, Hickey Freeman, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Men’s Callaway Fine Line Stripe Polo Shirt that’s marked down to *$30*, which is $40 off the original rate. You can choose from eight color options and it’s very versatile. The polo shirt will pair nicely with jeans, shorts, or khakis and can be worn year-round. It’s great for your golf game with stretch material and sweat-wicking fabric to help keep you cool. Be sure to find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.



more…



The post Callaway, Travis Matthew, PGA Tour, more up to 60% off at Hautelook’s Golf Sale appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: CBS Local - Published 22 hours ago Muirfield Village Golf Club Profile 01:05 Muirfield Village Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus and host of this year's Workday Charity Open and Memorial Tournament, remains a PGA Tour favorite. Katie Johnston reports. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources PGA Tour 'safest place to be'



World number six Webb Simpson believes the PGA Tour is the 'safest place anyone can be in the United States right now', despite the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:35 Published 6 days ago New Bentley Bentayga reveal sequence



Bentley has announced details of the new Bentayga – the definitive luxury SUV, and the first car launched under Bentley’s Beyond100 business plan. With more than 20,000 Bentaygas handcrafted since.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 01:09 Published 1 week ago Detroit Golf Club Profile: Classic Course Faces Modern PGA Tour



Detroit Golf Club dates back to the late 19th century, but the classic course, home to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, has hosted just one previous PGA Tour event. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:52 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this