Adobe tests an AI recommendation tool for headlines and images Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Team members at Adobe have built a new way to use artificial intelligence to automatically personalize a blog for different visitors. This tool was built as part of the Adobe Sneaks program, where employees can create demos to show off new ideas, which are then showcased (virtually, this year) at the Adobe Summit. While the […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this