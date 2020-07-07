Upgrade to a Blendtec Designer 650 at $250 off with an 8-yr. warranty today Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Blendtec Designer 650 Blender in stainless steel for *$249.99 shipped*. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $500 and currently on sale for $450 direct, Home Depot is currently charging $500 and the best prices on Amazon start at $380. Today’s deal is up to $250 in savings and the lowest we can find. Along with the impressive 8-year warranty here, this is almost certainly an upgrade of your current model with a 3HP motor that can crush just about anything. It includes a 36-ounce blending cup as well as eight speed settings, manual pulse control, and several preset blend cycles. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. more…



