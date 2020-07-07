Go read this Kotaku story about Ubisoft’s pervasive toxic culture Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Over the past few weeks, dozens of people connected to the game industry have shared stories of abuse on Twitter. One company, in particular, Ubisoft, has had multiple allegations leveled against high-ranking employees, including executives Tommy François and Maxime Béland. In a story from Kotaku, Ethan Gach reports that employees of Ubisoft Toronto are speaking up to leadership “with grave concerns about ongoing reported harassment and an inability to feel safe or protected within our own studio” in a letter signed by more than 100 employees.



The report includes several stories about behavior at Ubisoft, including a particularly disturbing incident in which Béland put his hands around a female employee's neck. Sources describe a culture...

