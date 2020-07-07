Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump has officially declared war on Twitter and Facebook. Here's the latest on the executive order targeting social media and the reaction at internet companies. (TWTR, FB, GOOG, SNAP)

Business Insider Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Trump has officially declared war on Twitter and Facebook. Here's the latest on the executive order targeting social media and the reaction at internet companies. (TWTR, FB, GOOG, SNAP)· Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday that calls for "transparency and accountability from online platforms."
· The order represents a remarkable and direct challenge to social media companies like Twitter and Facebook, and comes two days after Twitter fact-checked two of Trump's tweets pushing false claims...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Work Harder to Curb Hate Speech

COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Work Harder to Curb Hate Speech 01:43

 COO Sheryl Sandberg Says Facebook Will Work Harder to Curb Hate Speech The platform's Chief Operating Officer made the statement before a meeting with civil rights leaders. Sheryl Sandberg, via a blog post Sandberg and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will meet with multiple groups, including the NAACP....

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TikTok Teens Mobilize Against Trump [Video]

TikTok Teens Mobilize Against Trump

“Gen Z don’t go down without a fight. So with that being said, let’s go to war.” Angry TikTok users are retaliating against President Donald Trump over the administration’s threats to ban the..

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:17Published
David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter [Video]

David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter

Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:40Published
Trump Administration Considers TikTok Ban Amid Growing Security Concerns [Video]

Trump Administration Considers TikTok Ban Amid Growing Security Concerns

TikTok is growing in popularity as other platforms like Facebook take a hit over not regulating hate speech. However, the Trump administration is considering banning the platform out of security..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:31Published

Tweets about this