Trump has officially declared war on Twitter and Facebook. Here's the latest on the executive order targeting social media and the reaction at internet companies. (TWTR, FB, GOOG, SNAP)

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources TikTok Teens Mobilize Against Trump



“Gen Z don’t go down without a fight. So with that being said, let’s go to war.” Angry TikTok users are retaliating against President Donald Trump over the administration’s threats to ban the.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:17 Published 10 hours ago David Duke Former Head Of KKK, Endorses Trump On Twitter



Gizmodo reports that the former Grand Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke, endorsed President Donald Trump on Twitter. On Thursday, Duke tweeted, "President Trump! You have one last chance to turn.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published 12 hours ago Trump Administration Considers TikTok Ban Amid Growing Security Concerns



TikTok is growing in popularity as other platforms like Facebook take a hit over not regulating hate speech. However, the Trump administration is considering banning the platform out of security.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 04:31 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this