PowerA’s Super Mario Metal Nintendo Switch Stand strikes $14 (Reg. $20)

9to5Toys Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Amazon is offering the PowerA Super Mario Metal Nintendo Switch Stand for *$14.20 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 25% off the typical rate there and is neck-and-neck with the best 2020 pricing we have tracked. Once armed with this stand, you’ll be ready to comfortably play Nintendo Switch almost anywhere. It’s comprised of aluminum alloy and folds away into a design that fits in your pocket. Rubber pads hold the Switch in place and non-slip feet keep everything steady while you play. Rated 4.9/5 stars. more…

