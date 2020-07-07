Prop your iPhone, iPad, or Switch up on a $7.50 Prime shipped adjustable stand Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Licheers (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Phone and Tablet Stand for *$7.69 Prime shipped* with the code *VWG5R2EB* at checkout. Down from its $14 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Whether you’re wanting to place an iPad, iPhone, or even Nintendo Switch on this stand, it’ll get the job done. It has multiple adjustment points so you can easily change the angle it’s holding your device at, which ensures you can see it the best at all times. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



more…



The post Prop your iPhone, iPad, or Switch up on a $7.50 Prime shipped adjustable stand appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this