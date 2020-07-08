Apple Stores in Melbourne area reclose after lockdown returns
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 () Apple is reclosing all of its stores in the greater Melbourne area of Australia as portions of the state of Victoria prepare to enforce new lockdown measures. Australia has reported a growing number of COVID-19 infections over the past several weeks and is reimposing travel and business restrictions as a preventative measure.
