Kanye West said Elon Musk is advising him on his 2020 presidential bid and they've been talking about it for years

Business Insider Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Kanye West said Elon Musk is advising him on his 2020 presidential bid and they've been talking about it for years· Kanye West announced on July 4 he wants to run for president.
· In an interview with Forbes published Wednesday, West said he is being advised by Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.
· That seems to be backed up by recent remarks. On Twitter, Musk commented on West's July 4 announcement: "You have my full...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kanye West announces presidential bid

Kanye West announces presidential bid 01:02

 American rapper Kanye West announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 - and he appears to have the backing of Elon Musk. Emer McCarthy reports.

